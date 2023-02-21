Speeding SUV crushes 2-yr-old boy in Sector 10B

Gurugram: A two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding SUV while he was playing outside his residence at Saraswati Enclave in Sector 10B on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the incident took place at about 11.15am when the child’s parents were engaged in domestic chores and he sneaked out of the main door to play with neighbouring children in the locality.

According to investigators, a speeding Toyota Fortuner entered the road and ran over the child. They said the driver stopped for a few seconds at the spot after hitting the child. However, after sensing trouble, he sped away. The suspect is yet to be arrested, police said.

Investigators said that a few passers-by raised an alarm after which the parents of the deceased child and other neighbours rushed out of their homes.

Police said the toddler, identified as Usmaan, sustained grievous injuries in the head and was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared him dead.

Investigators said the parents of the child and neighbours had spotted the black SUV when it was escaping from the spot.

A senior police officer said the SUV was captured on a CCTV camera nearby the accident spot. “It didn’t have any registration plate on it,” he said.

The deceased’s father, Farman Khan, who works as a container truck driver for a transport firm, said he was his only son who was born after a long wait.

“The SUV driver had come to meet a person in the locality and was on his way back. We suspect the driver had consumed psychotropic substances. He had stopped at a shop to smoke a cigarette after which he drove speedily when my son came under the wheels,” Khan said.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 10 police station, said investigation is underway and police will nab the erring driver at the earliest.

On Khan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the SUV driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station on Sunday night, police added.