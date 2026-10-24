The Outsider: From career growth to finding love, how Gurugram became home
Gurugram: For Manish Jaiswal, 46, Gurugram is a city where he built his career, met his wife and found a sense of belonging
Gurugram: For Manish Jaiswal, 46, Gurugram is a city where he built his career, met his wife and found a sense of belonging. More than two decades after moving here, he continues to new things about the city he calls home.
A resident of Nirvana Country in Sector 50, Jaiswal values the township for its planned layout, greenery and walkable neighbourhood. He enjoys being able to take a stroll or walk to nearby markets.The sense of safety and community makes the area a comfortable place to return to after a busy day.
Jaiswal moved from Delhi to Gurugram in 2004, after completing his engineering degree and began working with an IT company. At the time, the city was rapidly developing into a major corporate and residential hub. Over the years, he witnessed the transformation while building his career in the real estate sector.
Today, he is the chief executive officer of Reliance MET City, bringing over two decades of experience in real estate development, business strategy, project acquisitions and growth. His professional journey has given him a close view of Gurugram’s changing business landscape.
However, his connection with the city goes beyond work. In 2008, he met his wife in Gurugram, making an important turning point in his life.
“Gurugram has a hyper energy. There are positive people around you and you meet like-minded people in your surroundings,” he said.
Over the years, he has also seen the city’s infrastructure and lifestyle options expand. Commercial hubs such as Cyber City and Cyber Park, along with newer developments such as Horizon One, have added to the city’s mix of workplaces, shopping destinations and leisure spaces.
At the same time, neighbourhood markets, street vendors, parks and educational institutions continue to shape everyday life across the city.
“You name a thing and you get it here,” he said, describing the variety of food outlets, cuisines and places to explore in Gurugram.
Dining out with his family and exploring different cuisines are among his favourite ways to spend time. He appreciates the range of options available, whether for a planned family outing or a spontaneous drive across the city.
Driving, too, has changed with Gurugram’s rapid growth. Jaiswal remembers when getting from one place to another was quicker and people were willing to take their cars out. With expanding residential areas, traffic has increased and commutes have become longer.
His perspective on development is rooted in the idea that a home is not defined by its walls alone. “The beauty is not just in the home; it is in the surroundings,” he said.
Green spaces, nearby markets, well-planned neighbourhoods and the freedom to step outside comfortably all contribute to a better living experience, he said.
For Jaiswal, the city’s story is not simply one of high-rises, office towers and new roads. It is also about the relationships formed here, the neighbourhoods people grow attached to and the routines that gradually become familiar.
More than 20 years after leaving Delhi, Gurugram remains a city of energy and opportunity for him — but also one of family, friendships and belonging.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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