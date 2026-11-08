WFH norm violation: Gurugram admin issues notices to 2 corporate offices
The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Badshahpur, issued the notices on Thursday after surprise inspections found that both establishments had exceeded the prescribed limit on physical attendance
The Gurugram district administration has issued show-cause notices to two corporate offices in Sector 42 for allegedly violating the mandatory 50% work-from-home directive after surprise inspections found that both establishments had more than half their employees working in the office.
The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Badshahpur, issued the notices on Thursday after surprise inspections found that both establishments had exceeded the prescribed limit on physical attendance. This is among the first instances of the administration initiating action against private corporate offices for violating the anti-pollution directions.
“The two companies operating out of a building in Sector 42 were inspected after receiving a complaint about the work-from-home advisory violation. More such surprise inspections will follow in the future. Offices are advised to comply with district administration’s instructions strictly,” said the SDM.
According to the notices, around 87 employees were found present at one establishment, which had a declared workforce of 117, while approximately 160 employees were found at the second, which had a total staff strength of 262. This meant that nearly 74% and 61% of their respective workforces were present in the office, exceeding the permissible 50% limit.
The SDM directed management to submit written explanations within 24 hours, along with supporting documents, including total employee strength, biometric and attendance records for the day of inspection, duty rosters, and details of employees allowed to work remotely.
The notices also warn that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation could invite proceedings under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021.
Officials added that inspections were being conducted following complaints from employees and residents on social media, with several people flagging workplaces allegedly continuing to operate with more than half their staff physically present despite the restrictions.
The deputy commissioner issued the 50% attendance directive on November 3, following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The restrictions are in force from November 5 to November 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.