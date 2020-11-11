HARERA takes cognisance of rude behaviour by developers

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:06 IST

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, chairman KK Khandelwal on Wednesday said that not providing information pertaining to plan, specifications and timeline shall be treated as violation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, inviting stringent action against the promoter.

The chairman said that it had been observed that a large number of complaints have been filed before the Authority where serious allegations of misbehaviour and improper treatment have been leveled by allottees against the promoters.

After being apprised of such negligence and laxity in the attitude of the promoter, the Authority has directed two reputed promoters -- EMAAR and JMD -- to provide training to their customer relations management department, he said. The Regulatory Authority is also in the process of finalising a code of conduct for the promoters and their staff regarding dealing with customers while exercising their rights under the provisions of RERA Act.

“It has been observed that as and when the allottees contact the promoter or their representatives, the information is either not provided or is incomplete. The allottee has the right to visit the site and can check the quality of construction going on. But even after persistent requests, no such opportunity is given to the allottees and when the allottees visit the site, the security guards of the promoters not only prevent them from the lawful visit of the site but also mistreat them at times. The treatment meted out to the allottees is not only illegal and objectionable but also against the canon of decency and decorum,” the chairman said.

The Authority is pained to observe that even during the proceedings of the Authority, the representative of the promoter rebuked, reprimanded and scolded the allottee.

Lack of moral behaviour with the customer, denial of their rights as mandated in the Act, non-supply of requisite information to the allottee shall be treated as violation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and promoter will meet with strict actions and penal consequences, Khandelwal said.