Home / Cities / Haryana space centre, Ambala administration lock horns over farm fire data

Haryana space centre, Ambala administration lock horns over farm fire data

Local officials say thermal scanners tend to capture images of cremations or garbage burning which are mistaken for stubble burning sites; HARSAC junks probability of technical fault

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:09 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma says there is regular monitoring of stubble burning incidents by the agriculture department and pollution control board.
Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma says there is regular monitoring of stubble burning incidents by the agriculture department and pollution control board. (Representational picture)
         

Ambala district administration and agriculture department have found substantial difference in the farm fire cases reported through satellite by the Hisar-based Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and the actual stubble burning incidents.

As per the data provided by the agriculture department, there had been 464 active fire locations (AFL) of kharif crops reported by the Hisar centre till last week, of which stubble burning was detected at merely 31 sites, about 6.7% of the total number.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Sharma said there was regular monitoring of stubble burning incidents by the agriculture department and pollution control board.

“Our daily reports have found a stark difference between multiple data and the actual fire cases are only 6-7%. Around 20% locations were cross-checked by a team of senior officials comprising deputy director of agriculture, area tehsildar, and block development and panchayat officer and it was found to be true,” he added.

Till October 25, 14 FIRs had been registered against farmers for burning the crop residue and 17 challans were issued. The authorities have collected ₹42,500 as a penalty from violators.

Sources in the agriculture department said that such anomalies were also pointed out earlier too, where the thermal scanners captured the images of cremations or garbage burning that were mistaken for AFL.

Meanwhile, HARSAC director VS Arya said there could not be a fault in the satellite capturing. “There was a navigation problem in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra and the department was helped by the centre’s team,” the official added.

“The resolution of the satellite is 375×375 metres and an AFL is within this area. If an AFL is not found at a particular area, that could also mean that the officials may have been checking just the specific farm or site. The fire could be near or around the captured area. Also, the satellite doesn’t capture small fires like those of cremation or heaps of burning garbage,” the director said.

Deputy director of agriculture Girish Nagpal said to check an AFL, the department officials are accompanied by a panchayat secretary and patwari to a village. “The team reaches the location with the help of longitude and latitude coordinates. To report if a fire is found or not, a photo of the farm/area along with the coordinates is taken,” he added.

As the pollution levels deviated between “poor” and “very poor” category, the pollution control board is keeping tabs on the construction and industrial activities in the district.

Board’s regional officer Nitin Mehta said, “The body is also inspecting the mining screening plants and has given guidelines on dust suspension to a few construction activities in the city area.”

