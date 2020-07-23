e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP police warns of account hacking using call forward facility

HP police warns of account hacking using call forward facility

The police have advised people to not dial any number beginning with +21, +401 and always cross verify such numbers from service providers.

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The cyber crime cell of Himachal Pradesh Police has issued a warning regarding a new account hacking technique adopted by fraudsters using call forward facility. The police have advised people to not dial any number beginning with +21, +401 and always cross verify such numbers from service providers.

Superintendent of police (SP cyber crime) Sandeep Dhawal said, “The call forwarding facility enables user to transfer or forward calls when the customer is busy or the phone is switched off or out of network coverage area. Customers can enable this facility by dialing numbers provided by telecom service provider. However, this service is being misused by some fraudsters.”

He said fraudsters call victims impersonating as customer care executive/representative of any bank/service provider. “The victim is then convinced to call on these numbers. If one dials the number, the calls are forwarded to the fraudster’s mobile number who can initiate the forgot password/ reset/ registration and can request one-time password (OTP).The modus operandi can also be used to reset social media account password or register on banking sites,” the SP said.

top news
Verdict in Sachin Pilot, MLAs’ disqualification notice at 10:30 am tomorrow
Verdict in Sachin Pilot, MLAs’ disqualification notice at 10:30 am tomorrow
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
India, Israel developing Covid rapid testing kit for results in less than 30 seconds
India, Israel developing Covid rapid testing kit for results in less than 30 seconds
India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order: Report
India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order: Report
‘If I meet him, he cannot say he didn’t know about crisis’: Gehlot on letter to PM Modi
‘If I meet him, he cannot say he didn’t know about crisis’: Gehlot on letter to PM Modi
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
China has created challenges across the world, UK watching LAC situation: British envoy
China has created challenges across the world, UK watching LAC situation: British envoy
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In