Illegal structures demolished, encroachments removed in Gautam Nagar

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:43 IST

The Delhi government’s revenue department on Thursday demolished illegal structures in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area.

The drive was carried out after the city administration received complaints of traffic congestion and restricted pedestrian movement because of encroachments.

The revenue department jointly conducted the drive with the public works department (PWD) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) at the Sudershan Cinema road in Gautam Nagar.

“The demolition and anti-encroachment drive began around 11 am on Thursday. Unauthorised sheds and illegally parked vehicles were cleared from the road while vendors were removed from the footpath,” said Sudhakar, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Hauz Khas from the South district.

Revenue officials said the drive continued for about two-and-a-half hours. “By evening, the same road had smooth traffic and pedestrian movement. At least 15 old cars and two-wheelers illegally parked along the road were impounded. There were multiple shops along the road which, over the years, had built extensions on the footpath, some of which even touched the road. All such extensions were demolished,” said a revenue official.

The SDM’s office initiated the action on Thursday on multiple complaints from locals. “There was huge encroachment by hawkers/vendors on the footpath of the road due to which the location remained chaotic. Because of the rampant encroachment, pedestrians were forced to walk on the road as the footpaths were blocked,” said another official.

