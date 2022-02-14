Home / Cities / Indore News / Indore's Central Jail gets its own FM radio channel ‘Jail Vaani’
Indore's Central Jail gets its own FM radio channel ‘Jail Vaani’

The Central Jail radio channel is called ‘Jail Vaani-FM 18.77’ and will keep inmates informed on the happenings, health issues, entertainment around the world.
The radio channel will provide the jail inmates with the happenings of the world.(File photo for representation)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 02:40 PM IST
ANI | , Indore

In its bid to keep jail inmates abreast about ongoings in the outside world, Central Jail of Indore has got its own radio channel 'Jail Vaani-FM 18.77'.

Through the radio channel, prisoners are hopeful of catching entertainment, while also becoming aware of the happenings around the world. The radio channel will also provide the jail inmates with information on health issues.

"The administration wants jails to be like correctional facilities. Through this radio channel the jail inmates will get to know what is happening in the world," said Alka Sonkar, Jail Superintendent.

Sonkar credited Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh for the initiative. "He is sensitive in this matter, and gave a lot of encouragement. We have started the radio station by taking due permission for this," she added.

