8 workers electrocuted to death at a construction site in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu: Police

Eight workers died by electrocution and five others were injured after a machine used to mix gravel and sand came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line during road construction in Rajasthan’s Chhapoli village, in Jhunjhunu district’s Udaipurwati area, on Monday, police said. Jhunjhunu: Police personnel deployed after eight labourers killed following a cement mixer machine coming into contact with a 11KV high-tension power line (ANI video grab)

The deaths prompted a protest by villagers, who alleged that the electricity department and administration ignored safety concerns.

Udaipurwati station house officer Rampal said, “A machine being used to mix gravel and sand came into contact with the power line. The wire touched the machine’s hydraulic jack, causing current to pass through it and electrocuting workers at the site.” Police said the incident occurred while a road was being built in the village.”

The deceased were identified as Hariram Gurjar (30), Mangalchand Gurjar (22), Kaluram Gurjar (29), and Pawan Gurjar (23), all residents of Haleda Mandawara; and Vishnu Saini (38), Surendra alias Suresh Saini (30), Mukesh Saini (27), and Fatehchand Saini (32), residents of Chhapoli.

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The injured were identified as Mahendra, Geeta Devi (45), Santara Devi (35), Gida Ram (45), and Manju Devi (38), all residents of Chhapoli, officials said.

Villagers alleged that power poles and lines in the area touched trees and said no staff were present at the grid substation when they called to have the power supply switched off. They alleged the administration and electricity department failed to address the risk. HT did not independently verify these allegations.

Former minister Rajendra Gudha reached the site and urged the administration to focus on the families’ immediate needs. “A family member of each person who died should be given a job. This is not an issue to politicise. This is the time to stand with the victims and consider their rehabilitation. The collector should come and reassure the families,” he said.

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Udaipurwati MLA Bhagwan Ram Saini and deputy superintendent of police Sugan Singh also reached the site.

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in a post on X said he directed officials to ensure treatment for the injured, provide immediate assistance to affected families and investigate the incident.

“The news of the untimely death of workers due to electrocution in the accident in Jhunjhunu is deeply saddening,” Sharma wrote. “I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, provide every possible assistance immediately to the affected families, and investigate the incident,” he said.

He also prayed for peace for the deceased, a speedy recovery for the injured and strength for their families to bear the loss.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The tragic deaths of several workers due to electrocution in Chhapoli, Udaipurwati, are deeply distressing. The incident must be investigated to establish how it occurred during road construction and who was responsible. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. The government must ensure they receive adequate compensation and all possible assistance. I pray that the departed souls find peace and that their families find strength to bear this unbearable loss.”