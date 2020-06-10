e-paper
Jalgaon, Solapur need to bring mortality rate down: central team

Jalgaon, Solapur need to bring mortality rate down: central team

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:28 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Two districts in Maharashtra have drawn the concern of the Kunal Kumar-led central team that ended its two-day visit to Pune on Tuesday, leaving the city on Wednesday.

Solapur district, till June 9, recorded 1,350 Covid-19 positive cases with 125 deaths.

Jalgaon, till June 4, recorded 1,281 Covid-19 positive cases with 112 deaths.

It is this death rate that is now worrying officials, with Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope recently holding a meeting to address the issue as well.

The central team, headed by Kunal Kumar, joint secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs; AIIMS professor Dr Arvind Kushwaha; and AIIMS assistant professor Dr Sitikanta Banerjee, held video conference calls with the various districts from Pune.

“Both the districts need to work hard and need to bring the mortality rate down,” was the team statement after the conference calls.

