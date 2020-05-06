KDMC to impose ₹2000 fine for spitting, ₹500 for not wearing mask

cities

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:03 IST

In a strict warning against those spitting in public places and those not wearing a mask, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to levy fines for these. It has said that those who fail to pay fine will be booked under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The civic body will impose a fine of ₹2000 for spitting in public places and ₹500 for not wearing a mask or covering the face with a cloth.

“This is to ensure the virus does not spread. Spitting is completely prohibited and if anyone is found doing it will have to pay the fine or face legal procedure,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

“Wearing a mask is mandatory for all people as well as civic employees on duty,” added Pophale.