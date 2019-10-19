cities

New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly elections, the Delhi government on Saturday approved setting up of a ‘Delhi Kesh Kala Board’ to revive and promote the traditional art of hair grooming, by implementing welfare measures for barbers and providing them with advanced training and financial assistance.

Social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam announced the Delhi cabinet’s decision on Twitter. “Congrats Delhi! Now Delhi will have a kesh kala board. Through this historic decision of the Arvind Kejriwal government the barber community living n Delhi will get a forum to resolve their issues and strengthen their business,” he said.

In a statement, the government said significant disruptive technological solutions have fuelled the growth of the hair care industry and the demand for hair care products is increasing both in rural and urban markets.

“Unofficial estimates peg the worth of India’s hair care industry at ₹22,500 crore, it said. While the hair-cutting profession has traditionally been adopted by the barber community, considered a backward class, they have not been able to adopt these new capital-intensive technologies and therefore, remain largely un-benefited from the spurt in the growth of this industry,” the government said.

Gautam said the board will have five members. The member-secretary of the board will be appointed by the Delhi government from among serving/retired officers not below the rank of deputy secretary.

Additionally, each district will also have a district-level committee comprising a chairperson and three members.

“At the sub-divisional level, the committee shall consist of the chairperson and three members. These committees shall assist in formulation of policies and schemes. However, they shall not be entitled for any office or remuneration,” Gautam said.

The board will set up skill development facilities/co-ordinate the setting up of the skill development facilities in hair grooming, salon and other related activities, which are being performed in the profession.

“The board and all the committees will also advise to initiate the modern techniques in the profession. It will organise awareness campaigns for promotion of the art of hair grooming as well,” an official said.

The barber community needs to be provided with adequate training on latest technology prevailing in the industry and they even require financial assistance for self employability, the statement added.

