Kolkata, An environmental forum on Saturday said West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul had assured it that the government would follow NGT orders before allowing Chhath Puja rituals at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar here this year, saying "the decision would help protect the two waterbodies' fragile ecosystems. Environmental forum welcomes Bengal govt's stand on Chhath rituals at Kolkata lakes

In a letter dated November 7, Save Rabindra Sarobar Forum convenor and environmentalist SM Ghosh thanked the urban development and municipal affairs minister for upholding the restrictions on religious activities at the two lakes, which have been declared protected ecological zones.

Paul could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

The forum said the government's stand was in accordance with National Green Tribunal orders, subsequently upheld by the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court, prohibiting religious activities at the lakes to protect their ecosystems, bird populations and water quality.

The NGT issued the order on November 15, 2017, which was later upheld by the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.

Ghosh said Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar had witnessed considerable ecological recovery since Chhath celebrations were stopped there in 2019.

"Morning walkers and environmentalists have noted the transformation in air quality and biodiversity since the ban was enforced," the letter said, adding that the government's position would help preserve these gains.

The forum also appreciated the government's efforts to identify alternative venues for Chhath rituals, including designated ghats along the Hooghly and suitable waterbodies such as Jodhpur Park.

It said devotees should be provided with adequate facilities to celebrate the festival without damaging the two lakes.

The letter also assured the state government of the forum's cooperation in keeping Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar clean and protecting them for future generations.

Paul's earlier comment about the government allowing Chhath Puja in Rabindra Sarobar had triggered a controversy, drawing objections from environmentalists and morning walkers, who cited existing judicial restrictions and concerns over ecological damage.

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