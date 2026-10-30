Kolkata, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has expressed shock over the alleged entry of right-wing groups into Jadavpur University and called for stronger safeguards against political violence on educational campuses. Nobel laureate Amartya Sen expresses shock over alleged violence at Jadavpur University

In a message of solidarity addressed to Subhendu Bhadra, founder of the JU Global Alumni Association, Sen said he was "deeply distressed" by the developments at the university, where he had begun his teaching career nearly seven decades ago.

"I am shocked to hear about the terrible attack on Jadavpur University. There's a need to protect people from political violence. Along with all others in my country, people pursuing education in different campuses need support," Sen said in his message, which was read out at an alumni association meeting on Thursday.

Recalling his association with the institution, the economist said, "Jadavpur University is where I began my teaching life 70 years ago, and my solidarity with this great university runs very deep."

"Freedom from violence is a right that we all share. The sectarian ideas behind the violence that has been unleashed demand unhesitating condemnation," he added.

The press conference came against the backdrop of allegations of incursions by right-wing groups, particularly the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad , into the university campus and subsequent clashes with Left-affiliated student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India , FETSU, AIDSO and SBVP.

Clashes broke out between members of the ABVP and SFI on August 19 and continued the next day, leaving several students injured.

The university also witnessed vandalism, damage to its heritage emblem and unauthorised entry by outsiders.

The ABVP had denied responsibility for some of the alleged acts and accused Left-leaning groups of provoking the confrontation.

On September 9, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari participated in a saffron march from Golpark to the JU 8B bus stand, ahead of the university, to uphold the "honour, sanctity, glory and purity of saffron".

Several monks also took part in the rally.

During the march, Adhikari referred to the "tukde tukde gang", apparently targeting Left-affiliated organisations such as the SFI on the JU campus, and called for action against what he described as "anti-national forces".

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