NRS hospital doctor, 28, found dead in Nagerbazar hostel room; Kolkata cops say suicide

A 28-year-old post-graduate medical student posted as house staff at the state government-run NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found dead on Sunday evening in his room at a private hostel in the metro’s eastern fringes, police said. His family has rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that the 28-year-old was murdered. (UNSPLASH)

“The doctor’s body was found hanging when police broke into the room after being informed by the owner of the private hostel at Nagerbazar. A suicide note was found at the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” a city police officer said, requesting anonymity..

“Preliminary investigation, statements by his colleagues and, most importantly, his social media messages indicate that he was under severe mental stress which, apparently, had something to do with a family-related matter,” the police officer said.

A relative, who arrived at NRS Hospital on Monday, told reporters that he suspected murder.

“It is difficult to believe that he died by suicide,” the doctor’s nephew told reporters in Nadia. He said the doctor completed his early education at a school in Bethuadahari before enrolling in medical school and getting his medical degree.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290