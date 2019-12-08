‘Land scam’ charges: SAD backs suspended DSP, seeks action against Ashu

cities

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday demanded action against Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for his alleged role in a land scam in Ludhiana.

Talking to the media here, party spokesperson Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal also accused Ashu of threatening former Bahadurgarh DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who was reportedly suspended for posting abusive texts against Ashu on Facebook.

Sekhon, who was formerly DSP, municipal corporation, Ludhiana, was shifted to Bahadurgarh, Patiala, earlier this year.

Grewal released a letter, purportedly written by Sekhon wherein the latter is said to have claimed that he had urged the government to suspend him following alleged threats from Ashu.

Grewal alleged that Sekhon had unearthed a land scam following which he was reprimanded by the minister and when Sekhon raised his voice, he was transferred.

The letter, as per Grewal, was sent to the state home department, state human rights commission and the chief minister office over a week ago, Grewal alleged.

However, Sekhon was not available for his comments despite repeated phone call by HT.

Meanwhile, Ashu dismissed Sekhon’s allegations as false and said he was never involved in any land scam.

He said the former DSP has “lost his mental balance” and was using derogatory language against him and others on social media.

“The police official has a tainted record and facing several charges,” said Ashu.