Leopard undergoing treatment at Lucknow zoo dies

A leopard undergoing treatment at the Lucknow Zoo died on Wednesday afternoon. The injured feline was rescued from Motipur range of Katarnia Ghat wildlife sanctuary on November 4 by the regional forest team. Thereafter, it was rushed to Lucknow for treatment, said officials.

“The body of the leopard was sent for a post mortem examination conducted by a panel of six doctors,” said RK Singh, director, Lucknow Zoo.

The feline was kept under observation of doctors with the help of CCTV cameras. Despite best of efforts, the leopard died around 12.10 pm on Wednesday.