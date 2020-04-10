e-paper
Home / Cities / Light rain and thunder forecast for Pune: IMD

Light rain and thunder forecast for Pune: IMD

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:46 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE With the maximum temperature in Pune at 38.1 degree Celsius on Friday April 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light to light rain in isolated parts of city on April 11.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, “It is these high temperatures along with moisture that are causing local instability resulting in convective activity as a result of which in the afternoon /evening, there are formation of initially cumulous clouds followed by cumulous nimbus formation; this results in thunder with lightning.”

He said, “The light to very light rain will be in isolated places only and perhaps, people will get temporary relief from the heat for a brief time.”

He further added that this is because of the western disturbance line of wind discontinuity from east central Arabian Sea to west Vidharbha that is taking the moisture from the Arabian Sea.

While the highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra on April 10 was recorded at Akola, 41.3 degree Celsius, Pune is forcecast to have a maximum temperature of 38.0 degrees Celsius on April 11, with the minimum at 20.0 degrees Celsius and a generally cloudy sky.

On April 12, 13, 14 and 15, the maximum temperature will remain at 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be at 20 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies.

