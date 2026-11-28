: Lucknow may get an extensive underground electricity cable network, with Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) proposing an investment of around ₹5,000 crore to shift overhead power lines underground by 2030. The discom has sought detailed project reports (DPRs) from officials of all four zones to identify areas requiring underground cabling. Major roads, densely populated localities and accident-prone stretches are likely to be prioritised. (For representation only) more

The discom has sought detailed project reports (DPRs) from officials of all four zones to identify areas requiring underground cabling. Major roads, densely populated localities and accident-prone stretches are likely to be prioritised.

The project aims to improve power supply reliability and safety by reducing disruptions caused by storms, heavy rain and falling trees, besides minimising accidents involving exposed wires.

Chief engineer, LESA Central, Ravi Agarwal said underground cabling would help prevent weather-related power disruptions and accidents while improving the appearance of roads and public spaces by eliminating overhead wires.