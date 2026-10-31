AMU Students’ Union polls: Nine candidates in fray for president’s post

AGRA Nine candidates are in the fray for the post of president for the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) polls scheduled to be held on November 5 after a gap of eight years, according to the revised list issued after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations. Election mood is palpable on Aligarh Muslim University campus these days. (Sourced)

Besides, seven candidates are contesting for the post of vice president, while three candidates are in the fray for the post of secretary. For the cabinet member posts, 46 candidates have been found eligible to contest, while seven were declared ineligible during the scrutiny of nominations filed on Thursday.

For membership of the University Court, the scrutiny process found candidates from various faculties eligible to contest. These include five candidates from the faculty of medicine, three from the faculty of life sciences and seven from the faculty of Unani medicine.

Similarly, six candidates from the faculty of commerce, five from the faculty of science, eight from the faculty of arts, six from the faculties of management studies & research and international studies, four from the faculties of agricultural sciences and theology, seven from the faculty of engineering & technology, four from the faculty of law and 13 from the faculty of social sciences have been found eligible to contest.

Four candidates withdrew their nominations, while four others were declared ineligible. Prof Javaid Talib, chief election officer for the AMUSU elections, shared these details.

Meanwhile, the electoral contest for the Women’s College Students’ Union (WCSU) of the AMU has also gathered momentum, with six candidates in the fray for the president’s post, four for vice president and five for secretary, while 18 candidates have been found eligible for the post of cabinet member.

Prof. Nazia Hasan, chief election officer for the WCSU elections, said that during the scrutiny of nominations, one candidate each for the posts of president and vice president and three candidates for cabinet member were found ineligible.

Final speeches will be delivered on November 3 and polling for both students’ unions will take place on November 5. The counting of votes will begin at 6 pm the same day. To recall, AMU authorities accepted the students’ demand to hold union polls on October 9 following a 19-day-long protest. The students’ union election at the AMU was last held in 2018.