Bhasma, Bhaang & Bhog: Lko temples deck up for Mahashivaratri

Coloured lights and floral decorations embellished Shiva temples of the city for Maha Shivaratri falling on Wednesday. According to some, it is believed that it was on the day of Mahashivratri that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati.

The head priest of Mankameshwar Math Mahant Devyagiri said that water from the Gomti and Ganga collected from Bithoor will be used for the Abhishek of the Shivling in the temple. “The Shringar of the Shivlinga will be carried out in the form of Ardhnarishwar in the morning while it will be done using milk solids in the evening. The devotees are requested to bring prasad prepared at home instead of buying from the market,” Devyagiri said.

Fifteen families will perform a Rudra Abhishek past midnight in Dwadash Jyotirlinga Temple, Sadar. “A special Shringar in the form of Mahakal will be organised at 5 pm, Chhappan Bhog will be set on display in the evening. It will be followed by Mahaarti with 100 families and Bhajan Sandhya. The Shiva-Parvati Vivah will be staged in the form of dance drama and floral Holi,” said Dwadash Jyotirlinga temple managing committee secretary Alok Singhal.

At the Mahakal temple, Rudrabhishek will be done from 6.30 pm onwards on Wednesday. “The celebration will begin with Bhasma Aarti followed by a Shringar with Bhaang and dry fruits at 4am. Shringar with Chandan, Roli and Bhasma will be open for the public at 8 pm which will be followed by Mahaarti,” said member of temple managing committee Atul Mishra.

The temple has been decorated with flowers and multi-coloured lights. “The Bhasma, Roli and other offerings have been brought from Mahakal Temple in Ujjain,” Mishra added.

At Buddheshwar Mahadeva Temple a special camp with food, water and healthcare facilities was set for Kanwariyas. The 15-day camp will culminate on Mahashivratri.

“This year, the Shivlinga will be decorated in the form of Ardhnarishwar. Alongside, a Jyot from Pal Tehra Mata Temple will be brought to the temple as part of the Baarat ritual. A Yagya and Rudrabhishek will be organised for 24 hours in the temple. The live telecast will be available on four LED-screens placed outside the temple,” said vice-president of Mandir Sewa Committee, Arvind Singh.