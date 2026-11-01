Casteism, Jinnah’s ideals must be fought collectively, says Yogi on Sardar Patel birth anniversary

Launching a strong attack on “forces seeking to divide society,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a swipe at “jaativaad” (casteism) and “Jinnahvaad” (Jinnah’s ideology), according to a state government statement. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others at a programme organised to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking at a programme organised to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Iron Man and Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“National unity is threatened when people become divided and weakened along caste and regional lines. Just as the body falls ill when its immunity is compromised, ‘jaativaad’, ‘Jinnahvaad’, ‘kshetravaad’ (regionalism), and ‘bhashavaad’ weaken society and invite aggressors to attack. Only those who place India’s unity and security above everything else can be true followers of the Iron Man. Those who regard Jinnah as an ideal and seek to divide society cannot be true followers of Vallabhbhai Patel.”

Adityanath paid floral tributes at Sardar Patel’s statue at the GPO and administered the National Unity Day pledge.

“The pledge reflects the very spirit and ideals for which Sardar Patel dedicated his life,” he said.

He described Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the architect of the Republic of India, a freedom fighter and a prominent nationalist leader.

“Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, October 31 has been observed continuously as National Unity Day since 2014. The occasion features the National Unity pledge, the Run for Unity and various constructive initiatives aimed at bringing society together, inspired by the ideals of the Iron Man. This year marks the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Last year, on the completion of 150 years since his birth, the double-engine government organised several programmes to commemorate his legacy,” he said, according to the statement.

Yogi said to keep the legacy of Iron Man Sardar Patel alive, the government is also launching the process of establishing an employment and industrial zone in every district.

“No youth in Uttar Pradesh will remain unemployed. The government is systematically expanding programmes for skill development and employment to ensure better opportunities for the state’s youth.”

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a great son of Mother India, was born in the small village of Karamsad (Nadiad) in Gujarat. To keep the Iron Man’s legacy alive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the installation of the world’s tallest statue at Kevadia in Gujarat, on the banks of the Narmada near the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The statue reflects the towering personality and stature of Sardar Patel,” he added.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had retained the Kashmir issue under his own control. At the time, tribal invaders, backed by Pakistan, attacked the region. A part of Kashmir continues to remain under Pakistan’s occupation. Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains were massacred there, and their population has now been reduced to almost negligible numbers. Pandit Nehru subsequently implemented Article 370 in the part of Kashmir that remained with India. Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar opposed the provision, but Congress committed this grave mistake,” he said.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the architects of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, have permanently abrogated Article 370 and integrated Kashmir with India on the same footing as Uttar Pradesh and other states.

“There will no longer be two sets of laws in India. The principle of ‘Ek Desh main ek pradhan, ek Vidhan, ek nishan (One nation, one constitution, one premier) will prevail. With Union home minister Amit Shah carrying out this task, the dream of Vallabhbhai Patel, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and other freedom fighters has been fulfilled,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that attempts were being made to challenge national unity and undermine constitutional institutions by placing them under scrutiny.

“Everyone must collectively confront these challenges,” he said.

Yogi congratulated the BJP’s Nigahasan MLA Shashank Verma for organising the programme and paid tribute to his father. He expressed confidence that everyone would contribute towards strengthening the unity and spirit of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat”.