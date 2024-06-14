CM vows crackdown on mafias, corruption; emphasises respect for religious sentiments

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that action against mafias and criminals will be intensified in the state. “It is our responsibility to protect the interests of every poor, exploited, oppressed and deprived individuals. Be it land mafia or any other mafia, action will be taken,” he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (HT file)

The CM, in the first law and order review meeting after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, instructed the officials to communicate, coordinate and earn the trust of the people. “Janta Darshan programs should be initiated promptly at the district, range, and zone levels,” he emphasised, noting that in line with a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, stringent actions will target unethical transactions from the state secretariat down to the block level.

Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation through video conferencing with police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and superintendents of police of all the districts. Senior state government officers were present at the meeting.

The CM further told the officers that VIP culture should not be promoted, and that action should be taken over the use of hooters and pressure horns in government and private vehicles. He even stressed maintaining peace and harmony during the upcoming festivities. The officers should ensure that there is full respect for faith, but there should not be encouragement to new traditions, said the CM.

‘Do not hurt religious sentiments’

Ganga Dussehra is on June 16, Bakrid on June 17, the Mangal festival of Jyeshtha month is on June 18, and International Yoga Day is organised on June 21, while holy programmes like Moharram and Kanwar Yatra are to be held in July. The period is sensitive from the point of view of law and order. The government and administration should be in active mode 24×7, he said.

During the upcoming Bakrid festivities, Namaz should not be offered on the road, and action will be taken if banned animals are slaughtered, the CM said.

“The spot for sacrifice on Bakrid should be marked in advance. There should be no sacrifice at other spots. The sacrifice should not be made at disputed or sensitive places. The officers should ensure that banned animals are not sacrificed. A systematic action plan for the disposal of waste after sacrifice should be launched in all districts”, he added.

The CM instructed the officers to ensure that no incident should happen that hurts the sentiments of people of other religions. Mischievous elements might maliciously attempt to provoke people of other communities; the officers should keep an eye on such cases. An additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas, he further said.

He also directed the officials that there should not be unnecessary power cuts in the name of rostering in villages, towns, and cities as the festivals are being organised in extreme heat conditions.

‘Continue the efforts to increase investments’

Stressing the need to increase investment in various sectors, the chief minister told the officers to continue efforts to attract investment. The officers should create new means of increasing the GDP and per capita income of every district and they should check the quality of government projects and construction works, he said.

‘Free the roads from encroachments’

The CM instructed the officers to free the roads from encroachments. The parking system in cities should be strengthened further. The local administration is responsible for finding a permanent solution to the problem of illegal taxi stands and shops should not be set up outside the designated place, he said.