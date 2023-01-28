Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Drop in temperature, more rain forecast

Drop in temperature, more rain forecast

lucknow news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 01:59 AM IST

Expect a drop in night temperature this weekend followed by rain on Sunday and Monday in West and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, says the forecast of the India Meteorological department

Monkeys at Varanasi’s Assi Ghat trying to beat the cold after the day witnessed a sharp dip in the minimum temperature. On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded as 11 Degree Celsius. (Rajesh Kumar)
Monkeys at Varanasi’s Assi Ghat trying to beat the cold after the day witnessed a sharp dip in the minimum temperature. On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded as 11 Degree Celsius. (Rajesh Kumar)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Expect a drop in night temperature this weekend followed by rain on Sunday and Monday in West and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, says the forecast of the India Meteorological department.

The met department has also forecast shallow to moderate fog in Lucknow in the morning on Saturday with maximum and minimum temperature around 21- and 11-degree Celsius respectively. On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures was around 20.6 and 13.1 degree Celsius respectively.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 6.7°C recorded at Muzaffarnagar, according to an IMD bulletin. Minimum temperature in Meerut was 7.3, Aligarh and Orai 7.4, Agra 7.9 degree Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out