Drop in temperature, more rain forecast

Expect a drop in night temperature this weekend followed by rain on Sunday and Monday in West and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, says the forecast of the India Meteorological department.

The met department has also forecast shallow to moderate fog in Lucknow in the morning on Saturday with maximum and minimum temperature around 21- and 11-degree Celsius respectively. On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures was around 20.6 and 13.1 degree Celsius respectively.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 6.7°C recorded at Muzaffarnagar, according to an IMD bulletin. Minimum temperature in Meerut was 7.3, Aligarh and Orai 7.4, Agra 7.9 degree Celsius.