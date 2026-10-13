ED questions Azam Khan in Rampur jail over Jauhar Trust fund trail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan inside Rampur district jail as part of its investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, officials said. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File)

A four-member ED team arrived at the jail from Lucknow at around 9:10 am and proceeded to Khan’s barrack after completing entry formalities, they added.

According to a senior ED official, the questioning that lasted for over eight hours was centred on the source of donations worth crores of rupees received by the trust and the university, their transfer between entities associated with the institution and their utilisation in construction work.

Investigators are examining financial transactions involving the trust, companies, firms and contractors to establish the flow of funds and determine how the money was spent. The agency is also scrutinising documents related to construction expenditure at the university.

Before questioning Khan, the ED had examined several people associated with him and the institution, including his chartered accountant Deepak Goyal, Jauhar University vice-chancellor Prof Zaheeruddin, Samajwadi Party MLA Naseer Ahmad Khan and contractor Salim.

Earlier this month, the ED questioned Naseer Ahmad Khan, the SP MLA from Rampur’s Chamraua constituency, for around seven hours at its Lucknow office. Naseer had served as joint secretary of the Jauhar Trust.

The agency had sought details of the trust’s functioning, donations received, decisions taken by its office-bearers and the MLA’s alleged role in construction work at the university.

On August 19, the ED had conducted searches at 10 locations in Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi linked to the Jauhar Trust, the university and Azam Khan.

The searches focused on documents relating to financial transactions, donations and construction expenditure.

The agency subsequently questioned people associated with the case and examined financial records to trace the source and utilisation of funds.

Officials said Tuesday’s questioning was part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities. The allegations remain under investigation, and no finding of guilt has been established by a court.