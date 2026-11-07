Fake currency racket busted in Shravasti, notes worth ₹1.74 lakh seized

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted an alleged counterfeit currency printing racket in Shravasti and arrested three men with fake Indian currency notes having a face value of ₹1.74 lakh, officials said on Friday. The STF said the gang allegedly planned to push the fake notes into circulation during Diwali, targeting cash transactions at gambling gatherings amid increased festive spending. (For representation)

The arrests were made around 8.45pm on Thursday during a raid at Giriraj Rice Mill in Bhitiya Chichri village under Sonwa police station limits. The STF seized 804 counterfeit notes, including 223 of ₹500, 44 of ₹200 and 537 of ₹100 denomination, along with a colour printer, printing ink, currency printing dyes and other materials.

The arrested accused were identified as Girija Shankar Jaiswal of Bahraich and Narendra Kumar Chaurasia and Brijendra Goswami, both residents of Shravasti.

The STF said the gang allegedly planned to push the fake notes into circulation during Diwali, targeting cash transactions at gambling gatherings amid increased festive spending.

During interrogation, Brijendra allegedly told investigators that he learnt counterfeit currency printing while living in Mumbai. After returning to Shravasti, he allegedly joined the other two accused to set up the operation.

The STF had received intelligence inputs about the gang’s activities and conducted the raid under the supervision of additional superintendent of police Amit Kumar Nagar.

Besides the counterfeit notes and printing equipment, the team recovered four ink refills, three bundles of A4-size paper, four mobile phones, identity documents and ₹5,500 in cash. An FIR has been registered against the three at Sonwa police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.