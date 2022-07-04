Fewer Covid cases due to people avoiding tests, say experts

The downturn in Covid-19 cases may be linked to people who are avoiding tests despite having mild symptoms, experts have said.

Many people are avoiding tests on having mild symptoms but experts said that getting tests done and following Covid-19 protocol is necessary to ensure that an infected person does not spread infection further.

“Tests have considerably gone down. On getting symptoms, people self-medicate but this is not correct,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and former president Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

Sharing a case, Dr Gupta said, “A patient came for a test when he had to travel. He said he needed a test certificate for travel. He tested positive and upon further query he said that he had mild symptoms and was staying at home. He came for a test only because he had to travel.”

“If you have mild symptoms and you stay with family, you may actually be a spreader for them (family members). So it is better to get tested whenever you show Covid-19 symptoms. This will help in proper medication, isolation and also check infection spread,” said Dr Rama Srivastava.

“The only silver lining is that almost all new cases are being reported with low infection load but this should not be an excuse to avoid Covid-19 protocol such as use of masks or social distancing,” said Dr Gupta.