Fewer Covid cases due to people avoiding tests, say experts
The downturn in Covid-19 cases may be linked to people who are avoiding tests despite having mild symptoms, experts have said.
Many people are avoiding tests on having mild symptoms but experts said that getting tests done and following Covid-19 protocol is necessary to ensure that an infected person does not spread infection further.
“Tests have considerably gone down. On getting symptoms, people self-medicate but this is not correct,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and former president Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.
Sharing a case, Dr Gupta said, “A patient came for a test when he had to travel. He said he needed a test certificate for travel. He tested positive and upon further query he said that he had mild symptoms and was staying at home. He came for a test only because he had to travel.”
“If you have mild symptoms and you stay with family, you may actually be a spreader for them (family members). So it is better to get tested whenever you show Covid-19 symptoms. This will help in proper medication, isolation and also check infection spread,” said Dr Rama Srivastava.
“The only silver lining is that almost all new cases are being reported with low infection load but this should not be an excuse to avoid Covid-19 protocol such as use of masks or social distancing,” said Dr Gupta.
-
Orange alert for Maha for next few days: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa for July 7 and 8 which urges citizens to be 'alert' as heavy rains are on the cards. The weather department has also reported that rains are likely to intensify in Pune city from the evening on July 5. All parts of Pune city reported rainfall on Monday. Till 5.30 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 1.8 mm rainfall.
-
Two NDRF teams in Konkan, five in Mumbai
Pune: In view of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department in parts of Maharashtra and the ongoing rains, two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the Konkan region, five in Mumbai and one sent to Nagpur. According to NDRF officials, one team has been positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri on Monday while another has been deployed at Mahad, Raigad since Tuesday.
-
SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP
Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj. Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday. Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.
-
Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons. Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
-
Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force, was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. Senior police officials and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, were present at the meeting. Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
