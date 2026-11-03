J&K gang’s Meerut hideout network busted; 4 held

An alleged interstate criminal network linked to Jammu and Kashmir’s Gataru gang had developed a chain of local contacts in Meerut to arrange safe hideouts for its members, an investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has revealed. In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the UP STF arrested four alleged gang members, including three wanted in cases registered under the NDPS and Arms Acts. For representation only (Sourced)

The operation followed intelligence inputs shared with Samba Police on October 22 about the gang members’ presence in Meerut.

The arrests were made around 11:05 pm on Monday in Meerut’s Soti Ganj locality, under Sadar Bazaar police station limits. The three wanted men were identified as Saurabh Gupta, Gaurav Gupta and Rohit Balona, all residents of Vijaypur in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. The fourth accused, Maj Qureshi, belongs to Soti Ganj. Police seized four mobile phones and a laptop.

According to the STF, the three men were wanted in cases registered at Vijaypur police station. Further legal action will be taken by J&K Police.

The investigation revealed that local contacts allegedly arranged accommodation for gang members without police verification. Qureshi had reportedly sheltered the three accused at his residence.

The probe also traced an earlier chain of contacts. After gang leader Sumit Jandiyal alias Gataru was killed in January 2025, his associate Ashu Pandit allegedly helped arrange rented accommodation in Meerut and provided three illegal pistols. Gataru had reportedly stayed in Subhash Nagar before shifting to a flat near Subharti University.

Another gang member, Gaurav Jandiyal, allegedly developed contacts with Meerut-based criminal Mohsin while lodged in Kurukshetra jail. After his release, Mohsin reportedly arranged accommodation through his associate Sohail, whose maternal cousin is Qureshi.

The gang operates in Jammu and Samba districts and is allegedly involved in extortion, contract killings, robberies, land grabbing, murderous attacks and illegal arms and narcotics trafficking. It has also been involved in a prolonged turf war with rival groups led by Vicky Khauf and Vikas Salathia. The rivalry with Khauf reportedly stemmed from a school-level dispute involving Saurabh Gupta.

The gang’s history includes the January 21, 2025, killing of Jandiyal, who was shot dead after being called to a party at Jammu’s Jewel Chowk. In June 2025, Gaurav Jandiyal allegedly orchestrated the murder of liquor trader Shantanu in Shahbad, Kurukshetra. Haryana STF subsequently killed accused Romil Bohra in a police encounter and arrested Gaurav Jandiyal and other associates.