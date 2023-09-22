Key accused shot dead, two held in Ayodhya encounter

LUCKNOW The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Friday morning gunned down a key accused and arrested two others injured during an encounter in Ayodhya in connection with the attack on a woman police constable, who was found in injured on board the Saryu Express at Ayodhya Cantt railway station on August 30, said officials in Lucknow. The Special DG said the three persons had previous crime records. (Pic for representation)

The deceased and the others were identified as Anees Khan, Mohd Azad and Vishwambhar Dayal Dubey, respectively. The deceased and Azad were residents of Daslawan village under Haiderganj police station limits of Ayodhya, said UP special DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

The 43-year-old woman cop was attacked with sharp-edged weapons when she was travelling alone in a train from Sultanpur to join duty at Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya during Sawan Mela there. She was found lying under the berth of the compartment with deep cuts and injuries on the face and head. The cop has been under treatment at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University since then.

The Special DG said the three persons had previous crime records — the deceased had six criminal cases under charges of attempt to murder, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, SC/ST Act and Gangster Act while Azad had 12 cases against him on charges of attempt to murder, kidnapping, molestation, SC/ST Act, Pocso Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Dubey had three criminal cases under charges of NDPS Act and two cases of attempt to murder, he added.

The special DG said the STF, along with Ayodhya police, had launched a hunt to trace the attackers after the woman cop identified the trio while scanning records of people with criminal background. The police team first intercepted them near Chamela crossing late on Thursday night during which two accused were arrested. They were injured in retaliatory firing by the police while Anees Khan managed to escape.

He said Anees Khan was gunned down near Para Kala village after being chased for nearly 40 km from the spot where his two aides were injured in the encounter. The accused was shot in retaliatory firing by police when he opened fire on them. Khan was rushed to the district hospital after sustaining injuries, but succumbed during treatment, added Kumar.

Kumar said the two injured accused revealed that they often committed crimes like snatching, theft and loot. “On August 29 night, the trio was travelling on Saryu Express and tried to take advantage after finding the woman cop alone in the compartment. They first misbehaved with her and tried to rob her. The woman cop confronted them and overpowered one of them, after which the three attacked the constable and injured her with sharp objects. The trio fled jumping out of the train when it slowed down before Ayodhya Cantt railway station,” he said.

The Allahabad high court had directed police authorities to take the attack on the woman cop seriously, after which the STF was pressed in to work out the case and a reward of ₹1lakh was announced for providing information regarding people involved in the crime.

