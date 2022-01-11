Lucknow admn plans mega anti-Covid drive in rural areas

With the Covid-19 cases surging, the district administration is set to launch a mega anti-Covid drive in the rural pockets of the state capital, including all 494-gram panchayats. Officials said the decision is aimed at keeping a strict watch on the Covid outbreak in the rural pockets, and to boost vaccination and other exercises to check the spread of the virus.

“Fight against Covid has to be a collective action, and it’s for the same reason uniform efforts are being made in both urban and rural parts of the state capital to keep a check on Covid outbreak,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, Lucknow.

The administration also held a meeting with the gram pradhans and the officials of the Panchayati Raj department to carry out thorough anti-Covid exercises in the rural parts of the district.

As a part of the drive, the district administration would strengthen the ongoing vaccination drive and also boost the vaccination of the children between 15 to 18 years of age. Besides, the administration has also directed the officials to carry out sanitisation drives in the villages and re-activate the nigrani samitis to keep a close watch on the migrants and villagers.

Nigrani samitis have an active role to play. The samitis act as a bridge between the officials and the commoners, and should keep a strict watch on the villages and motivate people to go for the vaccination in maximum numbers, an official said.