Home / Cities / Lucknow News / One more held in Prayagraj for violence after Friday prayers
lucknow news

One more held in Prayagraj for violence after Friday prayers

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person from Prayagraj in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in many districts of the state over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
At least 35 people, including 21 police personnel, were injured in these violent incidents. (For Representation)
At least 35 people, including 21 police personnel, were injured in these violent incidents. (For Representation)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 11:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person from Prayagraj in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in many districts of the state over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

With this, the total of those arrested in this connection has risen to 424. Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 and in nine other districts of the state on June 10 during protests against Sharma’s remarks during a TV debate.

At least 35 people, including 21 police personnel, were injured in these violent incidents. Sharing further details, additional director general of police (law and order), Prashant Kumar said a total of 424 people were arrested from 10 districts in connection with 20 FIRs registered in this matter.

He said maximum 104 people were arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 55 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 40 in Moradabad, 20 in Firozabad, eight each in Aligarh and Lakhimpur Kheri and five in Jalaun district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Mumbai’s Latest Suburb?

    Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Mumbai’s Latest Suburb?

    Over the years it's come to be referred to as Mumbai's 'Hamptons', an allusion to America's Long Island beach resort, where tony New Yorkers spent their summers. But Alibag, lying 120 km south of Mumbai has a rich history of its own, dating back to the swashbuckling admiral of the Maratha Navy among others, Kanhoji Angrey; including a thriving community of Bene Israel Jews and a local populace of fisher folk and farmers.

  • Patil denied reports that the BJP has received an offer from the dissenting Sena group to form a government in alliance with it. (HT File Photo)

    No BJP role in Maharashtra political crisis, claims Chandrakant Patil

    Amid the banner of revolt raised by Eknath Shinde within Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra state unit chief Chandrakant Patil denied that his party has anything to do with the ongoing political crisis in the state.

  • Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents through a video conference. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Covid preparedness

    In the last few weeks, daily Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the state. Currently, lakhs of devotees are walking towards Pandharpur in this year's Ashadhi Wari. Amidst this, active cases in the state have reached 25 thousand compared to 626 active cases in April. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents through a video conference.

  • The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent. (Representational news)

    Covid-19: Telangana registers 493 fresh cases

    Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125. The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively. A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692. The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent.

  • Vaccination drive at Pote hospital in Pune on Friday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

    Hospitalisation on the rise as Covid cases increase in Pune

    With Covid-19 cases on the rise, while most patients are in isolation at home, government hospitals are now preparing to accommodate more patients. Between June 4 and June 23, cases of hospitalisation in Pune increased from 16 to 95. According to district health department officials, there are 2,741 active cases in Pune district at present. Out of these, 2,646 patients are in isolation at home while 95 have been hospitalised till June 23.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out