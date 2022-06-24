One more held in Prayagraj for violence after Friday prayers

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person from Prayagraj in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in many districts of the state over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

With this, the total of those arrested in this connection has risen to 424. Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 and in nine other districts of the state on June 10 during protests against Sharma’s remarks during a TV debate.

At least 35 people, including 21 police personnel, were injured in these violent incidents. Sharing further details, additional director general of police (law and order), Prashant Kumar said a total of 424 people were arrested from 10 districts in connection with 20 FIRs registered in this matter.

He said maximum 104 people were arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 55 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 40 in Moradabad, 20 in Firozabad, eight each in Aligarh and Lakhimpur Kheri and five in Jalaun district.