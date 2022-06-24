One more held in Prayagraj for violence after Friday prayers
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person from Prayagraj in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in many districts of the state over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
With this, the total of those arrested in this connection has risen to 424. Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 and in nine other districts of the state on June 10 during protests against Sharma’s remarks during a TV debate.
At least 35 people, including 21 police personnel, were injured in these violent incidents. Sharing further details, additional director general of police (law and order), Prashant Kumar said a total of 424 people were arrested from 10 districts in connection with 20 FIRs registered in this matter.
He said maximum 104 people were arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 55 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 40 in Moradabad, 20 in Firozabad, eight each in Aligarh and Lakhimpur Kheri and five in Jalaun district.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Mumbai’s Latest Suburb?
Over the years it's come to be referred to as Mumbai's 'Hamptons', an allusion to America's Long Island beach resort, where tony New Yorkers spent their summers. But Alibag, lying 120 km south of Mumbai has a rich history of its own, dating back to the swashbuckling admiral of the Maratha Navy among others, Kanhoji Angrey; including a thriving community of Bene Israel Jews and a local populace of fisher folk and farmers.
No BJP role in Maharashtra political crisis, claims Chandrakant Patil
Amid the banner of revolt raised by Eknath Shinde within Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra state unit chief Chandrakant Patil denied that his party has anything to do with the ongoing political crisis in the state.
CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Covid preparedness
In the last few weeks, daily Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the state. Currently, lakhs of devotees are walking towards Pandharpur in this year's Ashadhi Wari. Amidst this, active cases in the state have reached 25 thousand compared to 626 active cases in April. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents through a video conference.
Covid-19: Telangana registers 493 fresh cases
Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125. The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively. A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692. The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent.
Hospitalisation on the rise as Covid cases increase in Pune
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, while most patients are in isolation at home, government hospitals are now preparing to accommodate more patients. Between June 4 and June 23, cases of hospitalisation in Pune increased from 16 to 95. According to district health department officials, there are 2,741 active cases in Pune district at present. Out of these, 2,646 patients are in isolation at home while 95 have been hospitalised till June 23.
