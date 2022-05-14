Rajnath announces five more flyovers for Lko, says development top priority
LUCKNOW: Announcing the construction of five more flyovers, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday that his parliamentary constituency Lucknow’s development was his top priority. Rajnath who is on a two-day visit to the state capital, also took stock of the ongoing projects, including development of Gomti Nagar station and the Outer Ring Road project and directed the authorities to complete the work at the earliest.
“Lucknow’s development is my responsibility. I am told that six flyovers have been constructed so far and five more have been sanctioned to ease traffic congestion,” said Rajnath Singh, speaking at ‘Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh’ organized by the Lucknow Intellectual Foundation here..
He also highlighted several other ongoing projects and said he never forgot to keep a check on the ongoing development projects. “The Outer Ring Road project is my dream project and I am keeping a strict watch on its development. Of the total 114km project, 65km have been completed so far. The project would be a boon for Lucknow in minimizing the traffic jams here. I have issued strict instructions to complete the project at the earliest,” he said.
Singh also highlighted the ongoing development of Gomti Nagar railway station and said it would be completed soon. He also said that despite pandemic, India was excelling in several fields and was bracketed among the fastest growing economies. He said despite crisis, India successfully entered into a trade agreement up with Australia and other countries. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation was not only growing but also becoming self-reliant. “In this regard I myself have ordered around 309 items to be manufactured in India,” he added.
Singh’s speech was followed by an interactive session, in which people from all walks of life interacted with the defence minister and highlighted the issues which bothered them the most. Traders cited growing private e-commerce websites as a threat to their trade and requested the minister to launch government run e-commerce sites to facilitate the traders.
Former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, V N Mishra, president, Lucknow Intellectual Foundation, professor Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor Lucknow University, professor KP Singh, vice chancellor Shakuntala Mishra University, professor NB Singh, professor Anil Shukla, AK Tripathi, Ram Chandra Pradhan and others were present.
Rajnath Singh also attended other programmes, including a workshop on capital markets and an event organized by the Lucknow Chikankari Association.
Fire breaks out in manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela, 25 tenders at spot
A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday, the fire service officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.
Setting up UP Niti Ayog may take some more time
As the state government steps up preparations for presenting its annual budget for 2022-2023 in the state legislature on May 26, 2022 focus shifts to what appears to be the forgotten budgetary announcement of setting up a State Niti Ayog for formulation and evaluation of policies in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh State Niti Ayog was expected to replace the state planning commission set up nearly 50 years ago.
U.P. to launch portal for farmers’ land, crop data
Taking a cue from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch a new portal to create a repository of farmland and crop information besides other details related to farmers who will be registered and issued a unique identification number, officials dealing with the issue said.
PM Modi to meet Uttar Pradesh ministers in Lucknow on May 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here to interact with Uttar Pradesh ministers at chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Monday (May 16). Modi is also scheduled to visit Kushinagar where he will attend a programme organised at Mahanirvana Stupa on the occasion of Buddha Purnima the same day. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Kushinagar and reviewed preparations for the PM's tour.
Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented on May 26, session may have eight sittings
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna will present the Uttar Pradesh budget in the state assembly here on May 26, three days after the U.P. legislature's budget session begins on May 23. Governor Anandiben Patel will address a joint sitting of the state legislature at the assembly hall on May 23 to mark the opening of the budget session, the first after the constitution of the 18th Uttar Pradesh assembly (Vidhan Sabha).
