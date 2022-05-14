Rajnath announces five more flyovers for Lko, says development top priority

LUCKNOW: Announcing the construction of five more flyovers, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday that his parliamentary constituency Lucknow’s development was his top priority. Rajnath who is on a two-day visit to the state capital, also took stock of the ongoing projects, including development of Gomti Nagar station and the Outer Ring Road project and directed the authorities to complete the work at the earliest.

“Lucknow’s development is my responsibility. I am told that six flyovers have been constructed so far and five more have been sanctioned to ease traffic congestion,” said Rajnath Singh, speaking at ‘Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh’ organized by the Lucknow Intellectual Foundation here..

He also highlighted several other ongoing projects and said he never forgot to keep a check on the ongoing development projects. “The Outer Ring Road project is my dream project and I am keeping a strict watch on its development. Of the total 114km project, 65km have been completed so far. The project would be a boon for Lucknow in minimizing the traffic jams here. I have issued strict instructions to complete the project at the earliest,” he said.

Singh also highlighted the ongoing development of Gomti Nagar railway station and said it would be completed soon. He also said that despite pandemic, India was excelling in several fields and was bracketed among the fastest growing economies. He said despite crisis, India successfully entered into a trade agreement up with Australia and other countries. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation was not only growing but also becoming self-reliant. “In this regard I myself have ordered around 309 items to be manufactured in India,” he added.

Singh’s speech was followed by an interactive session, in which people from all walks of life interacted with the defence minister and highlighted the issues which bothered them the most. Traders cited growing private e-commerce websites as a threat to their trade and requested the minister to launch government run e-commerce sites to facilitate the traders.

Former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, V N Mishra, president, Lucknow Intellectual Foundation, professor Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor Lucknow University, professor KP Singh, vice chancellor Shakuntala Mishra University, professor NB Singh, professor Anil Shukla, AK Tripathi, Ram Chandra Pradhan and others were present.

Rajnath Singh also attended other programmes, including a workshop on capital markets and an event organized by the Lucknow Chikankari Association.