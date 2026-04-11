Rajnath inaugurates Museum of Heritage and Art; ₹58-cr projects launched

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Museum of Heritage and Art in Hussainabad. Multiple infrastructure projects worth ₹58.27 crore, developed by the Lucknow Development Authority, were also launched, an LDA press release said. The projects were inaugurated at an event in Gomti Nagar. Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

Spread across 4,973 square metres, the new museum presents the composite culture of Awadh through modern display techniques. Officials said the project was completed at a cost of ₹4,143.22 lakh ( ₹41.43 crore) and features a 45-metre cantilever structure constructed without columns or pillars.

The museum houses several thematic galleries, including ‘Mool Dhara’, ‘Hunar ka Safar’, ‘Hastshilp’, ‘Saanjhi Aastha’, ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’, ‘Karigari’, ‘Mehfil-e-Awadh’, ‘Nritya Kala’, ‘Natyashala’, ‘Soch evam Samvad’ and ‘Zaika-e-Awadh’. These galleries aim to offer an immersive experience of Awadh’s historical, literary and cultural traditions. A VR gaming arena has also been set up.

Officials said the museum will promote tourism while preserving the city’s rich heritage and connecting younger generations with traditional art and craft forms. The facility will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm, with entry fees fixed at ₹50 for children and ₹100 for adults.

In addition, three community centres were inaugurated in Gomti Nagar, Aishbagh and Ganeshganj. These centres include halls, libraries, yoga spaces, clinics and other amenities aimed at supporting community activities and public services.

The projects also include the development of ‘Dev Van–Nakshatra Vatika’ in Vineet Khand, Gomti Nagar, spread across nearly eight acres. The green space features plantations linked to 12 zodiac signs, along with pathways, yoga huts and seating arrangements. An e-library in the same area was also opened for public use.

Officials said the newly inaugurated projects will strengthen urban infrastructure, improve access to public facilities and position Lucknow as a growing hub for cultural tourism.