Ranji Trophy: Uttar Pradesh spinners help inflict innings defeat on Bihar

It was a spinners’ day out for former champions Uttar Pradesh against hosts Bihar in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy tie on Tuesday. Karan Sharma, Kartik Yadav and Zeeshan Ansari helped UP inflict an innings and 267-run win over Bihar at the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium to collect seven points. Karan Sharma takes 7/45 in the match against Bihar. (FILE PHOTO)

After posting 540 in their first innings, Uttar Pradesh bowled out Bihar for 141 and then 132 following on, completing the demolition inside three days. The foundation was laid by Player of the Match Madhav Kaushik’s 150 and Rinku Singh’s 112, their fourth-wicket stand turning 85/3 into a plenty of runs. Aaradhya Yadav’s 84 and Zeeshan Ansari’s 58 underlined UP’s batting depth.

Once their batters had done their job, Karan Sharma who gave the victory thrust. The off-spinner bowled with control, producing drift and subtle turn. He returned 4/28 in Bihar’s first innings from only 10 overs at an economy of 2.80. As Bihar followed on, he claimed 3/17 in 12 overs.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Kartik Yadav, who also claimed four in the first innings, added two more in the Bihar second innings to wrap it up in 36.4 overs.

Sharma’s second innings spell dismantled the Bihar top order once more. He dismissed Mangal Mahrour, Sraman Nigrodh and Ayush Loharuka, leaving Bihar 53/3 before leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari’s four-wicket burst closed out the match.

Sharma’s performance blended patience, accuracy and match awareness. On a pitch where the quicker bowlers found assistance early, he exploited the rough and bowled long, disciplined spells.

For a season opener, it was a statement win by Uttar Pradesh.

Karan Sharma said: “There was a surface helpful for spinners. It was helpful for our bowlers, and we tried to deliver. We tried to bowl in the right areas. It was good, we got a good result.”

For Sharma, the timing makes the performance more valuable. It gives him early momentum and belief. “It’s the first game, you want to get momentum and confidence going forward,” he said.

Coach Gyanendra Pandey was happy with the good start to the season, describing it as a team performance. “Now, we are moving to our home ground in Kanpur to play Goa from Sunday. I hope the boys continue their good run as we need to log full points in that match too,” he said.