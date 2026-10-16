UP DGP calls for better grievance redressal, tighter festival security

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Thursday directed police officers to strengthen crime prevention, improve public grievance redressal and ensure zero casualties from drowning and electrocution during upcoming festivals. UP DGP Rajeev Krishna (HT FIle)

At an online crime review meeting at police headquarters on Thursday, Krishna directed officers to analyse the root causes of crimes, strengthen local intelligence and act promptly on potential disputes and communal or caste tensions.

Beat policing must be strengthened through regular briefings, effective use of intelligence and accountability. Increased patrolling and police visibility in markets and sensitive areas were ordered to curb theft, burglary, chain snatching and other property crimes. The Yaksh app’s SOS facility must support coordinated checks against criminals and suspicious vehicles, he said.

Krishna directed police stations to ensure courteous behaviour, sensitive hearings and quality disposal of public complaints, including those registered through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS). Negligence must invite accountability.

For festivals, officers were told to provide barricades, warning signs and surveillance at immersion and bathing sites, and prevent electrocution during processions. Advance assessment of sensitive routes and old disputes was also ordered.

The DGP called for data-based analysis of crime trends and repeat offenders who commit offences despite verification through the Yaksh app. Investigations pending for over 60 and 90 days must be reviewed and disposed of promptly, while unsolved cases involving murder, robbery and chain snatching require focused investigation and regular senior-level review.

Reviewing road safety under the Road Traffic Control (RTC) and Zero Fatality District (ZFD) campaigns, he noted a decline in road accidents and traffic congestion but directed nodal officers to identify urban bottlenecks and implement corrective measures.

Police personnel were also directed to prioritise the safe recovery of missing children, analyse disappearance patterns and coordinate with anti-human trafficking units to examine cases and use technical resources.

Krishna congratulated the UP Police on securing the top national position with more than one crore course completions on the iGOT training platform. He stressed that training must improve field-level policing, particularly at police stations and in beat duties.