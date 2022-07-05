U.P. mining dept stores sand as mining activities stop due to monsoons
The mining department has stored sand and maurang after the closure of the mining activities due to onset of monsoon in the state.
“On chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, the department has stored record sand and maurang at various spots across the state. The availability of minerals for construction work will be ensured despite the interruption in mining activities during monsoon,” said secretary and director, geology and mining department, Dr Roshan Jacob.
“The department has approved 201 licenses for storage and sale of sand. At present 17,72,756 cubic meter of sand is available for sale with these licensees. The department has approved 246 licenses for the storage and sale of maurang. At present 54, 73, 899 cubic meters of maurang is available for sale,” she said.
The department has district wise details of license holders, mineral stored, seller’s name, mobile number, place of sale, tehsil or village’s geo location and sub-minerals for sale.
“Availability of mineral with the license holders will be mentioned on the departmental Mine-Mitra portal (minemitra.up.gov.in) and departmental MineMitra mobile app (https://upminemitra.in/playstore) operated by the department of minerals. Any user can get information about the storage center related to his district through portal and mobile app anytime and from any location,” she said.
-
Fire dept junks DDA request to renew fire safety certificate for Vikas Minar
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service has rejected a request by the Delhi Development Authority to “renew the fire safety certificate for its ITO office in Vikas Minar”, said officials on Monday. The DDA officials, meanwhile, said that they have made several changes in the advance fire technologies at the office, following an inspection by the DFS on June 23.
-
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in east Delhi
A 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Sunday, police said on Monday adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that a police control room call was received early morning on Sunday regarding sexual assault with a minor girl.
-
Jayant accuses U.P. govt of cruelty, seeks action against officials in Shamli
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary accused Yogi Adityanath government for 'pursuing oppressive policies and committing cruelty against people.' He visited Bahawadi village of Shamli district on Monday to condole the death of Hardan Singh, 94, who died in shock after a cemented platform outside his house was bulldozed on Saturday.
-
Programme to empower teachers, students to help phase out SUPs: Gopal Rai
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Delhi government will be launching a capacity building programme for Delhi's school teachers, children and Delhi's eco-clubs towards single-use plastic management and the use of its alternatives in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.
