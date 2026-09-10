UP Police faces fresh vacancies as hundreds of constables land other govt jobs

They dreamed of becoming Uttar Pradesh Police constables, cleared the recruitment and donned the uniform. But after securing other government jobs, mostly as sub-inspectors, around 350-400 of these newly recruited constables are now seeking to leave the force, creating a fresh manpower challenge for the police. Leaving before completing the prescribed training and two-year probation could also cost each of them around ₹8 lakh under their joining bond. For representation only (Sourced)

Confirming the development, director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said the number of constables seeking release was around 350-400. He said their resignations would be dealt with under existing service rules.

Another senior official privy to the development explained that the unusual situation has its roots in the 2023 recruitment of 60,244 constables, of whom around 57,000 were selected. Their training began on June 21, 2025 and continued until April 20, 2026.

“During training and probation, several appeared for other government recruitment examinations. Many later qualified for 4,543 sub-inspector posts, while others secured jobs as computer operators, lekhpals and in other departments,” he said.

In Baghpat alone, 21 constables have reportedly qualified as sub-inspectors. Similar cases have emerged from Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Varanasi.

A senior police official said selection for another government post does not automatically entitle recruits to leave the force. Their joining bond provides for recovery of training expenses, salary and allowances if they leave before completing prescribed training and probation requirements. The amount is around ₹8 lakh per constable, comprising about ₹2.58 lakh in training expenses and ₹5.42 lakh in pay and allowances during the two-year probation.

Some constables have sought relaxation, arguing they are moving to other UP government jobs rather than leaving government service. They have said they are willing to reimburse training expenses but questioned the recovery of their probationary salary.

Police headquarters has maintained that existing Establishment Department orders and joining bond conditions apply. Under Section 9 of the Police Act, 1861, a police employee cannot leave duty without permission or two months’ written notice. Resignation is also subject to approval by the competent authority and applicable service conditions.