UP sees 3,786 fewer polling stations after ECI approval

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a reduction of 3,786 polling stations, from 1,77,516 to 1,73,730, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) approved proposals submitted by district election officers (DEOs) for the allocation of polling stations in 403 Assembly constituencies across all 75 districts. The exercise was carried out on November 4, following the prescribed norm of 1,200 voters per polling station. For representation only

Under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) programme being conducted in the state, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, the draft electoral rolls will be published at the 1,73,730 polling stations approved by the ECI.

After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process concluded in April in Uttar Pradesh, the final electoral rolls had 133.9 million (13.39 crore) voters, a decline of 13.24% from the 154.4 million (15.44 crore) voters listed in the electoral rolls published on October 27, 2025, following a Special Summary Revision.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said the process of allocating polling stations in the state began on October 16. Proposals received from all districts were subsequently sent to the ECI for approval in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Rinwa said the state had 1,77,516 polling stations before the amalgamation, a number that has now come down to 1,73,730, marking a reduction of 3,786 polling stations.

All District Election Officers have been directed to ensure the deployment of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the polling stations approved by the ECI after the amalgamation. Voters whose polling stations have changed should be informed in writing through the respective BLOs. This work should be regularly monitored by the BLO supervisor, and the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) should personally verify it, he said.

The CEO also directed that BLOs should ensure that the names of all members of a family are registered in the same section of the voter list. After the publication of the draft voter list, if a voter’s name is found registered at a different polling station than that of other family members, the necessary correction should be made through Form 8 as per the prescribed procedure, he said.

The DEOs and EROs have been directed to make the list of all polling stations approved by the ECI available to the representatives of recognized political parties. Extensive publicity shoudl be carried out in the concerned areas so that every voter receives timely information about their new or changed polling station and faces no inconvenience during voting.