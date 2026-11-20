The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will shift to a fully online system for main examination applications and document verification within six months, ending its hybrid application process and adopting DigiLocker for digital verification of certificates. UPPSC chairman Sanjay Shrinet (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Sharing details ahead of the conclusion of his tenure on November 21, UPPSC chairman Sanjay Shrinet said the move would prevent disqualification due to postal delays and spare candidates trips to Prayagraj for physical document verification.

Over 800 subject experts debarred

The Commission has debarred more than 800 subject experts in five years to prevent errors in question papers. It said PCS 2025 was conducted without erroneous questions.

₹105-crore building under construction

A new high-tech UPPSC building, costing ₹105 crore, is being constructed with restricted access and CCTV surveillance. The existing building will be converted into a guest house after the shift.

365 PCS-J vacancies announced

The UPPSC will accept applications from Friday for 365 Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts after a four-year gap. The deadline for applications and fee payment is December 21.