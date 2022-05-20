Uttar Pradesh logs 147 new Covid cases, 1 death
Uttar Pradesh reported 147 new Covid cases while 137 patients recovered on Friday, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Prayagraj.
“In the past 24-hours 1,14,500 Covid samples were tested while a total of 11,33,39,576 Covid samples have been tested till now in Uttar Pradesh,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
The state has reported a total of 2078398 Covid cases till date with 23,517 deaths, the statement further added.
There are 906 active Covid cases in the state, and the majority of them are in home isolation. “Till now, a total of 20,53,975 patients have recovered in the state, and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
In Lucknow, Chinhut reported four new Covid cases, while one case each was reported from Alambagh, Indira Nagar and NK road.
-
25-year-old drives car inside playground in Dombivli, killing 14-year-old playing cricket
A 14-year-old boy playing cricket at civic ground, Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was killed after being hit by a car. A 25-year-old man was driving the car across the ground and rammed into The deceased, Prashant Mishra of Azade Pada, Dombivli (E). A case has been registered against the driver under Section 304 of the IPC and the police have arrested him. The boy was in a pool of blood.
-
Pawar invites Brahmin outfits for open dialogue
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has invited representatives of Brahmin outfits in the state for an open dialogue in Pune on Saturday, to clear his party's stand about the community. The move assumes significance considering the anti-Brahmin accusation against Pawar and NCP by the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party. The meeting will be held at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune on Saturday evening. Pune NCP district president, Pradeep Garatkar, confirmed the development.
-
Adopt 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive: Lucknow DM to government departments
The district administration has directed all government departments to adopt at least 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive there to increase green cover. “We are planning to carry out mega plantation drive in the government schools following which all government departments have been directed to adopt at least 10 schools each,” said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash. The DM has ordered all government officials to plant one sapling for every family member.
-
Soon, written permission must for sanitation worker to enter manhole
Suez India Limited -- the company entrusted with the task of Lucknow's sewage management -- is mulling to make written permission from corporator of area, sanitation supervisor of area and safety officer of the firm mandatory before any sanitation worker enters a sewer chamber. The move comes close on the heels of death of two sanitation workers in Saadatganj area on March 29 when they had entered a manhole sans proper gear.
-
Minister asks principals to hold talks with parents twice a year
Minister of state (independent charge) for secondary education Gulab Devi said principals of all government run and aided schools must hold talks with parents of students at least twice a year so that they may get a direct feedback about the progress of their wards. Gulab Devi further said the government and the administration should work together so that the work gets accelerated.
