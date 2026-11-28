: Uttar Pradesh plans to develop villages around heritage sites as tourism destinations, combining historical monuments with homestays, farm experiences, traditional cuisine and folk performances to generate rural livelihoods. “Our vision is to make rural communities active partners in tourism development,” said Amrit Abhijat, additional chief secretary, tourism, culture and religious affairs. (For representation only) more

The initiative was showcased at Bhitargaon in Kanpur Nagar on Friday, where 50 students experienced a curated rural tourism programme featuring the village’s Gupta-era brick temple, agricultural activities and local art forms.

The programme included a visit to a homestay, mustard fields, sandalwood plantations and a farmhouse, besides traditional food served on banana leaves. Village women presented folk songs, while local artists performed a traditional stick dance. Students also participated in craft-making activities.

The initiative is part of the state’s Agri Rural and Gangey Gram tourism programmes, under which 234 villages have been identified for development.

“Our vision is to make rural communities active partners in tourism development,” said Amrit Abhijat, additional chief secretary, tourism, culture and religious affairs.