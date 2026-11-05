Won’t allow harm to Constitution or reservation: Chirag Paswan

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday questioned the Opposition parties’ political commitment regarding reservation, the Constitution, and social justice, saying he won’t allow any harm to be caused to reservation or the Constitution. Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a rally in Varanasi on Thursday. (HT)

“As long as I am alive, I will not allow any harm to be caused to reservation or the Constitution. Political parties which speak of social justice must also be held accountable for their own history and past actions,” Paswan said while addressing a public rally in Varanasi.

He emphasised that the protection of social justice and the rights of marginalised sections remains the core ethos of his politics.

Paswan also accused the Opposition parties of spreading the false narrative during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that an NDA government would abolish reservation and imperil the Constitution.

He reiterated his resolve to transform Uttar Pradesh into a developed state.

He urged people to rise above caste and religion and stressed the need to strengthen the vision of development by reaching every section of society.

Meanwhile, interacting with media persons, Paswan reiterated that his party would contest the UP assembly elections and would not let the hard work of workers go to waste.

However, he clarified that no formal discussions regarding an alliance had begun yet. He expressed hope that if a consensus was reached, his party would contest the elections as part of the NDA. However, he added that in the absence of a consensus, his party would contest all 403 assembly seats in UP on its own.