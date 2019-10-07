e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Mansa: 900 litres adulterated desi ghee seized

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

: Striking down at adulteration, the food safety team seized 900 litres of adulterated desi ghee from Anmol Brothers, a wholesale shop near the railway station in Mansa on Sunday. A total of 222 litres Madhu Sagar desi ghee, 550 litres Keshav ghee and 125 litres of Dairy King cooking medium were seized, said food safety officials.

The Haryana based manufacturer was allegedly involved in blending vanaspati ghee into desi ghee and was selling it as desi ghee under different brands via several wholesale distributors in Punjab, informed Sandeep singh, food safety officer in Mansa.

“After suspicion, we conducted raids at the shop owned by Anmol Brothers, a food business operator in Mansa. Our team seized 900 litres of adulterated desi ghee, samples of which has been sent for analysis. The stock has been sealed,” added Sandeep.

Interestingly, the cooking medium used for blending was a Haryana manufactured product, said Sandeep, adding that they are investigating as to why the cooking medium was procured from the neighboring state.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 01:13 IST

top news
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 00:08 IST
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
Oct 06, 2019 22:42 IST
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
Oct 07, 2019 00:33 IST
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Oct 07, 2019 01:00 IST
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
Oct 06, 2019 21:13 IST
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities