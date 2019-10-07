Mansa: 900 litres adulterated desi ghee seized

cities

: Striking down at adulteration, the food safety team seized 900 litres of adulterated desi ghee from Anmol Brothers, a wholesale shop near the railway station in Mansa on Sunday. A total of 222 litres Madhu Sagar desi ghee, 550 litres Keshav ghee and 125 litres of Dairy King cooking medium were seized, said food safety officials.

The Haryana based manufacturer was allegedly involved in blending vanaspati ghee into desi ghee and was selling it as desi ghee under different brands via several wholesale distributors in Punjab, informed Sandeep singh, food safety officer in Mansa.

“After suspicion, we conducted raids at the shop owned by Anmol Brothers, a food business operator in Mansa. Our team seized 900 litres of adulterated desi ghee, samples of which has been sent for analysis. The stock has been sealed,” added Sandeep.

Interestingly, the cooking medium used for blending was a Haryana manufactured product, said Sandeep, adding that they are investigating as to why the cooking medium was procured from the neighboring state.

