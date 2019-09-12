Minister opens centre for sterilization of dogs

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:06 IST

Urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon on Thursday inaugurated a facility centre for sterilisation of dogs at Jarhara in Indira Nagar area.

Aimed at reducing the human-animal conflicts, the centre will be managed by US-based NGO Human Society International (India).

“The NGO will sterilise 20,000 dogs per year to control rising population of dogs. It is the biggest animal birth control programme ever launched in Uttar Pradesh,” said Tandon.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NGO last month.

The team of Human Society International India has already marked the areas which would be made dog-free this year. “Areas such as Chowk, Thakurganj and Balaganj will be free of dogs in next one year,” said municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi.

Insisting that the cases of dog bites were increasing due to increase in numbers of street dogs in the city, Tripathi said the NGO will sterlise around 20,000 dogs a year and will be paid Rs 999 per dog.

“Lucknow has around 60,000 to 80,000 street dogs. To control the street dog population in the city the NGO will sterilise around 80 dogs daily.

The sterilisation will be performed at Jarhara animal shelter home, which is equipped with advanced operation theatre and animal hospital.

The LMC has invested Rs 5 crore in the facility centre.

The hospital at Jarhara has 300 kennels for dogs to live and recover after surgery. The operation theatre has all the facilities required for the surgery of dogs. Not only that there is a special kitchen and pharmacy for dogs inside the hospital, said Dr Arvind Rao.

Meanwhile, the LMC boss said that Kanha Upvan dog shelter would be used as rescue centre for dogs who get injured in road accidents or are ill.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “The difference would be felt within a year. The LMC is going to provide the NGO the required infrastructure but they will have to bring manpower and other equipment for catching up dogs,” he said.

Also presented on the occasion was mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, corporator of area Ram Kumar Varma , director animal welfare Dr Arvind Rao.

