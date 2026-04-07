10 held for violence during religious procession in Goregaon

MUMBAI: A religious procession in Goregaon East turned into a communal clash on Sunday evening, leading to the arrest of ten members of a family, police said. Three people were allegedly injured in the clash. Mumbai, India. April 06, 2026 - After a violent clash between two groups during a local puja in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon, that left one person critically injured, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers demolished the illegal structure belonging to one of the accused. The incident, which occurred Sunday night in Santosh Nagar market area, escalated tensions in the locality. Mumbai, India. April 06, 2026. (photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The incident occurred near Santosh Nagar Market around 5:30 pm, when a group took out a religious procession. The accused allegedly complained regarding loud music and the situation escalated after they damaged the music system at the venue.

A heated argument ensued which soon cascaded into a physical altercation. Both sides allegedly used sticks and swords during the clash.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, resorting to a mild lathi charge. Investigators then used CCTV footage to identify and arrest ten members of a family allegedly involved in the violence.

Three members of the procession were injured and were taken to a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari and are reported to be stable.

Following the clash, on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a demolition drive in Santosh Nagar, removing alleged illegal structures linked to the accused.

While the civic body described it as a routine action, local residents claimed the premises, including a paan shop, were allegedly involved in drug-related activities. Residents alleged that the accused had also illegally extended their house alongside a two-storied public toilet.

“More demolitions are expected in the area after serving notices,” a civic official said.

Locals said tensions had been prevalent in the area over the alleged drug-sale issues, which were further aggravated during the festival procession.

“We have arrested the accused and are trying to maintain peace and order in the area and see to it that the matter does not escalate,” said an officer from Dindoshi police station.