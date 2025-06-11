Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

11-year-old’s drowning in civic pool: MSHRC seeks reports from MBMC, MBVV police commissioner

ByMegha Sood
Jun 11, 2025 08:06 AM IST

MUMBAI: Two months after 11-year-old Granth Mutha drowned in a civic swimming pool in Mira Road, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), taking cognizance of the incident, issued notices to the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Commissioner (MBMC) Radhabinod Sharma and the MBVV police commissioner Madhukar Pandey

MUMBAI: Two months after 11-year-old Granth Mutha drowned in a civic swimming pool in Mira Road, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), taking cognizance of the incident, issued notices to the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Commissioner (MBMC) Radhabinod Sharma and the MBVV police commissioner Madhukar Pandey. On Monday, the commission directed them to submit comprehensive action-taken reports within eight weeks.

Granth Mutha
Granth Mutha

MSHRC’s action comes following a complaint filed by Advocate Krishna Gupta, a social activist. “Granth’s death is not just a tragic accident but a consequence of systemic negligence and institutional apathy,” he said.

The MSHRC has also ordered the police and municipal corporation commissioners to appear in person for the scheduled hearing on August 19.

The MBMC had appointed a three-member inquiry committee, led by Additional Commissioner Sambhaji Panpatte. In its June 1 report, the committee held the contractor from Sahas Charitable Trust and civic swimming pool’s management responsible for the drowning in the Gopinath Munde Sports Complex on April 20. It stated gross negligence, inadequate safety protocols, and untrained lifeguards were the key factors in the tragedy.

Despite an internal MBMC inquiry last month, which recommended terminating the contractor’s license and action against civic officials, no concrete disciplinary steps have been taken yet.

“We are not going to accept the death certificate issued by MBMC. MBMC has altered the place of death from the swimming pool to the Tunga Hospital. This shows them trying to dilute the civic body’s accountability,” said Hasmukh Mutha, Granth’s father. Hasmukh is fighting for justice to make sure no other child suffers this fate.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 11-year-old’s drowning in civic pool: MSHRC seeks reports from MBMC, MBVV police commissioner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On