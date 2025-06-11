11-year-old’s drowning in civic pool: MSHRC seeks reports from MBMC, MBVV police commissioner

MUMBAI: Two months after 11-year-old Granth Mutha drowned in a civic swimming pool in Mira Road, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), taking cognizance of the incident, issued notices to the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Commissioner (MBMC) Radhabinod Sharma and the MBVV police commissioner Madhukar Pandey. On Monday, the commission directed them to submit comprehensive action-taken reports within eight weeks. Granth Mutha

MSHRC’s action comes following a complaint filed by Advocate Krishna Gupta, a social activist. “Granth’s death is not just a tragic accident but a consequence of systemic negligence and institutional apathy,” he said.

The MSHRC has also ordered the police and municipal corporation commissioners to appear in person for the scheduled hearing on August 19.

The MBMC had appointed a three-member inquiry committee, led by Additional Commissioner Sambhaji Panpatte. In its June 1 report, the committee held the contractor from Sahas Charitable Trust and civic swimming pool’s management responsible for the drowning in the Gopinath Munde Sports Complex on April 20. It stated gross negligence, inadequate safety protocols, and untrained lifeguards were the key factors in the tragedy.

Despite an internal MBMC inquiry last month, which recommended terminating the contractor’s license and action against civic officials, no concrete disciplinary steps have been taken yet.

“We are not going to accept the death certificate issued by MBMC. MBMC has altered the place of death from the swimming pool to the Tunga Hospital. This shows them trying to dilute the civic body’s accountability,” said Hasmukh Mutha, Granth’s father. Hasmukh is fighting for justice to make sure no other child suffers this fate.