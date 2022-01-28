19-year-old arrested for killing roommate, dumping body on railway tracks

Mumbai A 19-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly killed his roommate and disposed the body on railway tracks near Borivali to make it look like an accident.

At 11.30 pm on Thursday, the Borivali GRP received a call from the station master that a man’s body was found on the railway tracks and they presume that he died due to trespassing. When police reached the spot, they found the 22-year-old deceased also had stab injuries on his stomach and chest.

As the police was filing a spot punchnama, they heard a phone ringing close to the body. The officer answered it to find out it was from his roommate.

The police later learnt that the deceased, Ganesh Mukhiya, was staying with five others and working as a cook in a restaurant. Ganesh had come to the city a month ago from his village in Madhubani, Bihar.

The police later called all his roommates for questioning. When asked about his whereabouts on the previous night, Ashok Mukhiya (19) failed to give a satisfactory answer and the police found that his mobile location was close to the murder spot.

Ashok, subsequently, confessed to the murder saying that he was frustrated due to frequent teasing by Ganesh, who said he was having an affair with Ashok’s mother.

A police officer said that since he came to Mumbai, Ganesh had been speaking to Ashok’s mother over the phone. When Ashok questioned him about it, Ganesh teased him saying that he was having an affair with his mother.

“Ganesh had taunted Ashok at least three times saying that he had been dating his mother,” said a police officer from Borivali GRP.

Frustrated by this, Ashok decided to kill him. On Thursday, Ashok invited Ganesh for a drink near the railway tracks. When Ganesh was inebriated, Ashok stabbed him with a knife and later dumped it on the railway tracks, where goods train crushed it.

“We have arrested Ashok on the charge of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer said.