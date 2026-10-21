MUMBAI: Two people died and four others suffered burn injuries, one of them 80% burns, after a fire broke out at a scrap godown at Abdul Rashid Compound in Saki Naka, Andheri (east), on Tuesday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the call at 6:18pm and declared it a Level-II fire soon after. 2 dead, 4 injured in fire at Saki Naka scrap godown

The injured were taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, police said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

A senior fire brigade officer said, “The scale and nature of the fire make it difficult to say anything at this stage about the reason for the blaze.” Preliminary investigations were unable to fix the cause or origin of the fire as it spread quickly as the scrap rapidly fed the blaze. “Extinguishing the fire was also challenging but it was eventually brought under control,” the officer said.

The injured were identified as Taufiq Shadil Qureshi (20), who sustained 80% burns; Jahid Abidulla Qureshi (20) and Kamal Jalauddin Shah (47), both of whom suffered 40% burns; and Lalchand Ramlakhan Gautam (40), who sustained 10% burns. All four were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

Doctors said Qureshi is in critical condition, while the two patients with 40% burns were serious. All three have been admitted to the trauma ward. The fourth patient, who suffered 10% burns, is stable and will be kept under observation before being discharged, doctors said.