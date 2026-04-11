MUMBAI: Two contractors carrying out road repairs in Fort have been booked by the Azad Maidan traffic division for allegedly violating No Objection Certificate (NOC) conditions and causing major traffic disruption. 2 SoBo road contractors booked for flouting NOC rules, pollution norms

The accused have been identified as Nishit Madani of GHV Constructions Pvt Ltd and Ketan Gholap of NCC Constructions Ltd. The case has been registered at MRA Marg police station under Section 223 (knowingly disobeying a lawful order promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to traffic police, the contractors were working on roads such as Homi Modi Street, Muddanna Shetty Marg, Tamarind Lane and Mumbai Samachar Marg where multiple violations were detected.

An inspection by assistant police inspector Ganesh Burkul and senior inspector Prashant Nagtilak revealed poor traffic management, lack of safety measures and violations of pollution norms. Following this, an FIR was lodged against the contractors.

Police said that despite NOC conditions mandating that one lane remain open, roads were blocked, leading to traffic congestion. Authorities also found improper barricading, absence of reflectors and blinkers for night safety, and a lack of emergency equipment such as cranes.

The inspection also showed that excavated soil was left on roads, obstructing both pedestrians and vehicles, while mandatory display boards indicating project details and completion timelines were missing.

Police said the violations affected the movement of emergency services such as ambulances and fire engines. “The poor planning and disregard for rules led to severe traffic issues, following which we registered the case,” an officer said.