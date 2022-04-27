28-year-old man killed in Badlapur; accused missing
A few unknown persons allegedly killed a 28-year-old man by smashing his head to death on a stone in Badlapur on Monday. Badlapur police found the body of a man in the bushes. The reason for the murder is still unknown.
The deceased, identified as Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months and is a resident of Jeveli village in Badlapur. He stays with his parents. The deceased used to go out and party everyday with friends.
An officer from Badlapur police station said, “On Sunday, Jinjurkar went out in the evening to a party and didn’t return home. On Monday evening, we got a call from some residents who found his body near a ground situated near his house. After reaching there, his parents confirmed his body and we sent it for post-mortem. Jinjurkar’s head was smashed with two three heavy stones that were found near his body.”
Two teams of Badlapur police station have been formed to search the accused. The team suspected two persons who were in touch with the accused on the same day. But the team is yet to arrest the accused.
Ambala ex-councillor’s wife held weeks after dodging arrest in NDPS case
Weeks after allegedly fleeing from police custody amid an attack on a police team in Ambala Cantonment's Deha Colony, authorities on Monday night arrested the accused woman, who is the wife of former independent councillor Rajesh Kumar. The April 6 incident A team from the housing board colony police post had on April 6 raided the former councillor's house looking to arrest Guddi in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.
Punjab records 34 new Covid cases
Punjab on Monday registered 34 fresh Covid-19 cases though no death was recorded due to the virus. As many as 7,59,476 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,748 have died. Among districts, Mohali registered 12 fresh cases followed by six in Patiala and three in Fazilka. With 23 persons recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 7,59,476 and the active caseload stands at 178.
Wheat straw on 300 acre gutted in Panipat
Wheat straw spread over nearly 300 acre was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in many villages of Panipat. Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when some farmers were allegedly burning crop residue and high-velocity winds spread the fire to several acres in Sanaoli, Machroli, Chandoli, Nimbari, Asalpur and Pasina Kalan villages within minutes. Hundreds of people reached the fields to control the flames.
Get in lane: Ambala police’s advisory to heavy-vehicle drivers
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said they have chalked out a plan to promote driving within speed limits in designated lanes, especially for heavy vehicles, with an aim to bring down the number of roads and highway accidents. Randhawa said heavy vehicles are often spotted flouting rules which puts commuters at risk of accidents. As many as 20 challans were issued to drivers on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
Congress’ Kiran Choudhry hits out at Haryana govt over death of mining workers in Dadum
Following the death of two mining workers in Dadum mining zone, senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry on Tuesday hit out at the state government and the local administration for allowing the mafia to indulge in illegal mining in blatant violation of the approved mining plan, conditions of environmental clearance and consent to operate.
